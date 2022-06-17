 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotlight on housing: Home prices are rising faster than ever

Sold real estate

A sold sign in front of a home in East Amherst.

 Buffalo News File
Rising mortgage rates and the surge in consumer prices aren't slowing the record-setting jump in local home prices.

The median sale price of homes across the Buffalo Niagara region has jumped by 16.5% over the past year – the fastest pace in more than three decades, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. The median sale price of local homes now tops $212,000 – an increase of $30,000 in the last year alone.

It continues a steady rise in home prices that has seen the median sale price - which means half the homes sold for more and half for less - roughly double over the past seven years. The price rise coincides with a steep drop in the number of homes for sale

With homes for sale still scarce, the competition for houses remains intense, even as the rise in mortgage rates saps the buying power of would-be purchasers. Homes that sold during May went for prices that were an average of 9.5% more than their most recent asking price – the biggest premium in more than a decade, according to the real estate group's data.

For decades, local sellers typically had to settle for less than their list price. It wasn’t until June 2018 that the average home sold for more than asking and then the market quickly returned to discounting. But the premiums returned in July 2020 and they have steadily increased since.

Tags

Buffalo Next

