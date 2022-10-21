Spotlight/jobs: The public and private sectors diverge

In the big picture, the last two months have been pretty solid for hiring.

But when you look deeper, it's pretty clear that the Buffalo Niagara job market has a split personality.

For most of the recovery, the private sector has been the strong part, steadily adding jobs, while government agencies, especially at the local level and at schools, have been slow to bring people back after the pandemic lockdown.

But that's changed in the last few months. Private sector hiring has fallen in two of the last three months, while hiring has surged at the government level, especially at local schools, according to data released Thursday by the State Labor Department.

Economists think the slowdown in the private sector reflects the weakening economy, where interest rates are rising, inflation is soaring and consumers are getting squeezed.

They attribute the rebound in government hiring to schools getting back to more normal operations after two academic years with Covid restrictions.