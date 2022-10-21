 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spotlight/jobs: The public and private sectors diverge

  • 0
Student suspensions (copy)

Students arrive at Lafayette High School for the first day of school on Sept. 6. A hiring surge at local schools has strengthened the local job market.

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

In the big picture, the last two months have been pretty solid for hiring.

But when you look deeper, it's pretty clear that the Buffalo Niagara job market has a split personality.

For most of the recovery, the private sector has been the strong part, steadily adding jobs, while government agencies, especially at the local level and at schools, have been slow to bring people back after the pandemic lockdown.

But that's changed in the last few months. Private sector hiring has fallen in two of the last three months, while hiring has surged at the government level, especially at local schools, according to data released Thursday by the State Labor Department.

Economists think the slowdown in the private sector reflects the weakening economy, where interest rates are rising, inflation is soaring and consumers are getting squeezed.

People are also reading…

They attribute the rebound in government hiring to schools getting back to more normal operations after two academic years with Covid restrictions.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

43North names five $1 million startup contest winners

43North names five $1 million startup contest winners

Five companies, including one from Rochester, won $1 million investments Thursday night from 43North, the Buffalo-based startup accelerator. Otrafy, Agape Wellness, Phood, AMPAworks and MOD Tech Labs were selected from the eight finalists.

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News