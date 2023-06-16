There's not a lot of selling going on in the Buffalo Niagara housing market.

With mortgage rates spiking over the past year and homeowners reluctant to sell in a market where comparatively few homes are available, home sales are down markedly across the Buffalo Niagara region this year.

There are two ways to look at the pace of home sales.

First there are sales that have closed this year – a less timely indicator because it takes a couple of months for most homes to officially sell after a buyer signs a contract to purchase it.

Closed sales through the first five months of this year are down 22%, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. Not since 2015 have so few deals closed during the first five months of a year.

A second measure, which looks at how many homes have signed sales contracts, also is down nearly 9%. Pending sales through the first five months of this year are the second lowest since 2011.

Pending sales are a more timely indicator of the health of the housing market because it includes homes with signed contracts. Most of those deals will close later this summer, but some won't because the buyers won't get financing or other reasons.