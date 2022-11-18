Spotlight/housing: The once-hot housing market keeps getting cooler

The Buffalo Niagara housing market isn't so hot anymore.
With mortgage rates more than doubling this year to top 7%, the local housing market is starting to take it on the chin.
Home prices, which had increased at a better than 10% pace for 23 months, now have gone up at a single-digit rate for each of the past four months, including gains of less than 6% during each of the last three months. Median sale prices rose by 5.3% in October, according to the latest data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.
Rising mortgage rates have made the region's homes much less affordable to buyers, adding more than $450 to the monthly payment on a $200,000 mortgage. That has forced many buyers to lower their sites and target less expensive homes, or priced them out of the market altogether. It also has convinced some potential sellers to stay put, rather than sell and be forced to buy another home with a much higher mortgage rate. New listings tumbled by nearly 16% last month.
- 'Extreme' storm predicted: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible
- What to expect in the next 48 hours: Heavy lake-effect snow band dumping on Southtowns
- NFL VP of Officiating on Davis non-review, Cousins stop at goal line, Allen fumble
- The weekend forecast – snow, snow and more snow
- Tage Thompson still 'hungry' to score more, defend better to help Sabres win
- Even the radar of the upcoming snowstorm has a Bills theme
- Three Questions: Call it the most painful regular-season loss of the Sean McDermott era
- Security guards hailed as heroes after subduing suspected shooter in Buffalo clinic attack
- Lake-effect snow starts Thursday evening, up to 3 inches of snow per hour predicted
- Dramatic videos show moments when clinic guards stopped gunman with AR-15
- Accused gunman in methadone clinic shooting charged, remanded
- Buffalo, Erie County urge residents to brace for snowstorm that will be anything but 'typical'
- Thermo Fisher makes layoffs on Grand Island
- Bills injury updates: 5 Bills out due to illnees, Allen limited, Poyer returns to practice
- Travel ban in effect for most of Erie County; northern towns shifted to 'travel advisory'
All those factors mean fewer homes are selling. Pending sales, which include deals where a contract has been signed but hasn't closed, plunged by 20% last month after dropping by 16% in September, the new data showed.
Buffalo Next
Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy.