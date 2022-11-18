Spotlight/housing: The once-hot housing market keeps getting cooler

The Buffalo Niagara housing market isn't so hot anymore.

With mortgage rates more than doubling this year to top 7%, the local housing market is starting to take it on the chin.

Home prices, which had increased at a better than 10% pace for 23 months, now have gone up at a single-digit rate for each of the past four months, including gains of less than 6% during each of the last three months. Median sale prices rose by 5.3% in October, according to the latest data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

Rising mortgage rates have made the region's homes much less affordable to buyers, adding more than $450 to the monthly payment on a $200,000 mortgage. That has forced many buyers to lower their sites and target less expensive homes, or priced them out of the market altogether. It also has convinced some potential sellers to stay put, rather than sell and be forced to buy another home with a much higher mortgage rate. New listings tumbled by nearly 16% last month.

All those factors mean fewer homes are selling. Pending sales, which include deals where a contract has been signed but hasn't closed, plunged by 20% last month after dropping by 16% in September, the new data showed.