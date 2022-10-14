Spotlight/housing: Rising mortgage rates lead to fewer deals

Rising mortgage rates are starting to cool the Buffalo Niagara region's red-hot housing market.
But it's still in solid shape.
Home prices keep rising, although not as rapidly as they were as recently as this spring. The median sale price of homes sold in September rose by 7% from a year ago. It was the third straight month where the increase was below 10% after a 23-month streak of double-digit monthly price gains.
But with mortgage rates now approaching 7%, fewer buyers are signing deals for homes. Pending home sales plunged by 17% in September and have declined for 10 straight months. That's a sign not only of rising costs, but also the difficulty buyers have finding an affordable home they like in a market where the number of homes for sale remains near historic lows.
One reason for that is that fewer homeowners are selling. New listings plunged by 13% in September and have been falling at an accelerated pace since June.
With new listings on the decline, that will do nothing to help alleviate the short supply of available homes, keeping upward pressure on prices despite the affordability crunch caused by the rise in mortgage rates.
