Spotlight/housing: Local home ownership is on par with the U.S.

Even with the surge in home prices over the past few years, owning a home remains within reach of most Western New Yorkers, especially those living in rural areas.

A new report that examined home ownership rates across New York from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found that Western New York fares pretty well.

Among the eight counties in Western New York, only Erie County, with a 65% home ownership rate, falls below the national average of 66%. Home ownership is highest in Allegany County at 79% and 77% in Wyoming County, the report found.

Erie County also holds its own against the main counties in upstate New York's other major metro areas. Home ownership in Erie County is slightly higher that it is in Rochester's Monroe County and well above rates in Albany County. It's on par with Syracuse's Onondaga County and lags behind Utica's Oneida County.