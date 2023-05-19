Rising mortgage rates are making it much harder for would-be home buyers.

Not only is the near-doubling of mortgage rates making homes less affordable, they're also giving homeowners a big incentive not to move.

If you bought a house or refinanced and now have a mortgage rate of 4% or less, why sell now and take on a mortgage approaching 7%?

The number of homes that have come up for sale during the first four months of this year is down 12% from last year's already tepid pace, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

That means the already tight housing market remains tight, even though the scarcity of homes for sale and the rise in mortgage rates has put a damper on overall sales.

Overall listings have barely budged off last year's record low. And the number of pending sales – deals that have been signed but haven't closed – is down 10% through April and is at its lowest point since 2011, the Realtors' data shows.