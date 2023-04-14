Higher mortgage rates aren't stopping the Buffalo Niagara housing market.

While a shortage of homes for sale is making it hard on buyers, leading to a drop in the overall number of home sales, it is keeping upward pressure on housing prices.

Sellers, realizing that they've got all the leverage, are listing their homes for more – and they're largely getting it. The average home that sold during March went for about 1% more than its most recent asking price, according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

That means there is still plenty of competition for available homes, but buyers aren't bidding prices up as they were last summer, when the average premium topped 10%. That could be a function of sellers raising their asking prices, as well as rising mortgage rates that are squeezing the budgets of buyers.

But that isn't stopping homes from selling fast. Three-quarters of the homes that sold during March were on the market for two weeks or less, according to data from real estate firm Redfin.