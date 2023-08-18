Homes prices across the Buffalo Niagara region have soared over the past decade, but they are still cheaper than most other places across the United States.

The median price of homes sold during the second quarter of this year was $236,800, according to the National Association of Realtors, which compares prices each quarter in 221 of the nation's biggest metro areas.

That put home prices here in the bottom quarter among those top metro areas, with Buffalo Niagara ranking 47th from the bottom, according to a new report released earlier this month.

The report also showed that the rise in home prices is stalling out, with the median sale price here falling by 0.2%, or roughly $400. But that's not unusual. The real estate group said prices fell in a little more than 40% of the metro areas in the survey.

But the lower prices do have some advantages in making homes more affordable, despite the painful spike in mortgage rates. The group estimates that a home buyer in the Buffalo Niagara region needs an income that is about 40% lower to purchase a median-priced home here, than they do nationwide.

That adds up to big money. With a 10% down payment, that's the difference between needing $110,733 in income nationwide to needing an income of $65,755 in the Buffalo Niagara market, the real estate group estimated.