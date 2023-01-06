Spotlight/housing: Buffalo Niagara gets an 'A' for affordability

Tempted by a big salary in another market? Don't forget to factor in housing costs, because much of that extra pay could wind up going toward your mortgage.

Mortgage and housing tracker HSH.com recently issued a report comparing the 50 biggest U.S. markets based on how much you would need to earn to afford a median-priced house in each market.

The result: Buffalo Niagara was the nation's eighth-most affordable housing market, with an annual salary of just under $68,000 needed to afford the region's $243,800 median-priced home, with a 20% down payment. Put down 10% and the salary requirement jumps to $76,650. Property taxes and homeowners insurance were also factored in.

While that's still within reach of many local households, Buffalo Niagara isn't as affordable as it once was. The salary requirement in 2022 was 30% higher than it was in 2021 because of the spike in local home prices and the rise in mortgage rates, HSH said.

But Buffalo Niagara still looks good compared with trendy spots, like Austin, Texas, Seattle, and San Jose, Calif., where you'll need a much higher salary to afford a median-priced home.

In Austin, it's double the salary you need in Buffalo Niagara. In San Jose – the nation's least affordable housing market – you would need to earn five times more than you would in Buffalo Niagara to buy a median-priced home.