Spring is when the home buying and selling season typically heats up.

But so far, there are no signs that the shortage of homes for sale that has frustrated buyers and helped drive up home prices is letting up.

The number of homes that are going up for sale is down by 4% through the first two months of this year, according to data from the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors.

That won't help ease the supply crunch in a housing market that already is dealing with a near doubling of mortgage rates over the past year that has added hundreds of dollars to a buyer's typical monthly mortgage payment.

Those higher home prices – and the limited choices buyers have in today's tight market – have led to a 13% increase in the number of homes currently for sale, compared with last year's record low. But that only means that the number of homes for sale is back at 2021 levels – and still roughly half as many as were for sale at this time in 2019.