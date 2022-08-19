 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Spotlight/housing: A hot housing market cools a bit

home sales (copy)

There are signs that the hot local housing market is starting to cool a bit.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
The Buffalo Niagara housing market is still hot – just not quite as steamy as it once was.

The shortage of homes for sale remains in place, but the crunch has started to ease as more homes come on the market.

That – and the jump in mortgage rates – has helped to ease the rapid rise in home prices that has been in place for most of the past two years.

To be sure, median sale prices still are rising – they are up by about 14% over the past year – according to the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. That's down from about 18% last year, but it's still red hot by Buffalo Niagara standards, where prices grew by an average of about 8% annually from 2016 to 2020.

That's pushed the median sale price to an all-time high of $217,500 over the past year. And if you narrow the time frame to just July, the median hit a record high of $247,000, albeit with a much smaller sample size, according to the real estate group's data.

But there are signs of softness.

The pace of price increases has slowed. And pending sales – which track deals where a contract has been signed but the sale hasn't closed – have dropped in 11 of the past 12 months.

Some of that is because the lack of homes for sale has made it hard for buyers to buy. But some of it also is the fallout from the rise in rates and the overall economic uncertainty.

