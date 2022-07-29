Spotlight/economy: Workers are finding jobs

It's been at least three decades – and probably much longer – since there were this few unemployed workers.
For three straight months, the number of workers who are actively looking for a job but can't find one has remained below 20,000 – a benchmark that the region had breached during only two other months since 1990.
The low number of unemployed people is good for the region because it means workers generally are able to find jobs – pushing the unemployment rate to just 3.6% in June.
But it also contributes to the region's difficult hiring environment because the number of workers holding jobs is almost back to its pre-pandemic levels. There now are just 1,500 fewer workers holding jobs than there were in June 2019, according to new State Labor Department data.
That leaves little slack in the region's job market as the economy is being buffeted by soaring prices, rising interest rates and weakened consumer confidence – all factors that could lead to a broad economic slowdown.
But the tight job market also may make employers hesitant to cut jobs if the economy cools because many of them already are understaffed, economists said.
