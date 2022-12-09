Spotlight/economy: Why unemployment is at a record low

There are good reasons for unemployment to hit a record low. And then there are not-so-great reasons.

The Buffalo Niagara unemployment rate is at its lowest point since 1990 – and probably decades before that – for those not-so-great reasons.

The region's jobless rate – adjusted for seasonal factors – fell to 3.7% in October, tying the low first reached in June, according to state Labor Department data.

But it's at a record low because there's a shortage of workers across the region, which means that most workers who want a job can find one. The number of people who are actively looking for a job but can't find one also is at a record low. That's the good news.

Now the not-so-good part. Normally, a strong job market with record low unemployment would have robust hiring that would bring more people into the local workforce. But that's not happening here.

Instead, hiring is tepid and the Buffalo Niagara labor pool is shrinking – down by 7,000 people over the past five years. Neither of those factors is a sign of a robust job market.