A new batch of revised job numbers has done nothing to ease concerns that the Buffalo Niagara job market remains unusually tight.
While the revised numbers – based on more detailed employment data – showed that the region has made more progress than first believed in recovering from its Covid-19-related job losses, the region still has nearly 13,000 fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic.
The good news is that shortfall is about half as big as the preliminary data indicated, so Buffalo Niagara is much closer to a complete recovery than first thought. The bad news is that the rest of the country recovered long ago and now is growing again.
Part of the problem is that hiring is hard here. The number of unemployed people has dropped steadily over the years, while the local labor force has been shrinking, leaving Buffalo Niagara companies with much slimmer pickings when they go to hire.
And so far, the economy is holding up, which means that workers who have jobs are hanging on to them, despite fears of a recession. The number of workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time remains low.
