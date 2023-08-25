The summer hiring surge isn’t as robust as we first thought, but the uptick in new jobs still is a welcome change after a spring slump stalled the Buffalo Niagara region’s recovery.

Revised data from the state Labor Department showed that June’s hiring boom wasn’t nearly as strong as first reported. The updated statistics, based on more detailed data from businesses, showed that the region added 2,300 fewer jobs during June than initially reported last month.

The good news is that hiring during June still improved, even with the downward revision, and that improvement carried into July, when the region added another 800 jobs.

Even so, the region still is down 13,500 jobs from before the pandemic started, led by softness in the financial services sector, which still has 9.5% fewer jobs than it had before the Covid lockdown began. Retail and government jobs also have been lagging during the recovery.

The bright spot is that the hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector now has fully recovered, joining manufacturers, warehouse and transportation firms and the professional and business services sector as the only segments of the region’s job market that are ahead of where they were before Covid.

The bottom line: The region’s recovery continues, but at a maddeningly slow pace, especially when you consider that the rest of the country regained all of its lost jobs more than a year ago.

