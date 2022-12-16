Spotlight/economy: Where local income growth is coming from

When it comes to income growth, 2021 was the year of the rebound.

For some sectors, like accommodation and food services, which were bludgeoned by the Covid shutdowns in 2020, local incomes soared as bars and restaurants reopened and travelers started traveling again. So the 28% surge in incomes for those workers looks spectacular, until you remember that Covid cut those same incomes by 25% in 2020.

Other sectors also showed strength. Construction incomes grew at a nearly 9% pace. Retail incomes jumped by almost 12% as stores reopened and minimum wages rose, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

But not all parts of the economy had robust income gains. Finance and insurance incomes declined by almost 2%. Wholesale trade had only modest income growth, while health care and social assistance and education services both had income growth that was less than the region's 3.7% average.

When we think of income, we often think of wages and salaries. But the reality is those are only a portion of our total incomes. Transfer payments, such as government social assistance programs, along with dividends, rent and interest, make up about 40% of all incomes across the region.

Wages and salaries across the Buffalo Niagara region, as a percentage of all income, is roughly on par with the rest of the country. But the region gets a larger portion of its income from transfer payments – a factor of an aging population and higher poverty rates in Buffalo – and a commensurately smaller proportion from dividends, rents and interest that reflects the lower real estate prices here.