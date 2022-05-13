 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Spotlight / economy: The surge in Buffalo Niagara home prices isn't slowing

  • 0
Neither a shortage of homes nor a spike in mortgage rates is keeping Buffalo Niagara home prices from rising at a record pace.

The median sale price of homes sold across the region has jumped by nearly 17% over the past year, according to April sales data released last week by the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors. That's up from a 12% increase during the previous 12 months and just the second time since 2000 that home prices have grown at an annual rate of more than 10%.

The surge in prices, fueled initially by record low mortgage rates and a hotly competitive market where would-be buyers outnumber the supply of homes for sale, has continued into this year as mortgage rates have risen above 5%. The median sale price over the past 12 months now approaches a record high of $210,000 – an increase of nearly $50,000, or 31% in the last two years.

Tags

Buffalo Next

