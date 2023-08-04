If you work in Western New York, wages are the highest in Erie County, which isn’t surprising, since it’s not only the region’s population center but also is home to most of its businesses, especially the bigger ones.

The poorest-paying place to work? Rural Allegany County, where average annual wages are about 30% lower than they are in Erie County, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

How much workers earn has big implications for a local economy, since those paychecks fuel the consumer spending that makes up about 70% of all economic activity. Bigger paychecks mean more money for restaurants and sporting events and new cars and even houses, though with real estate, it also contributes to higher prices that can make homes less affordable.

If you look at average wages across upstate, it’s the counties with the bigger cities that are the earnings centers. Albany County, with its bigger technology sector and stable of state government jobs, has the highest wages by far. Erie County is in the middle of the pack, slightly behind Rochester and Syracuse, while Utica and Binghamton are quite far behind, the data show.