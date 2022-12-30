Spotlight/economy: How the Buffalo Niagara economy bounced back

In one sense, at least, the Buffalo Niagara economy has recovered from the Covid-19 recession.

The value of all the goods and services produced in the region, which dropped by 3.4% during the pandemic, came roaring back last year, with a 5.3% gain. That more than offset the 2020 decline and left the region's economy in a stronger position than it was before the pandemic, according to new data from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

That recovery, however, is at odds with what the region's job market indicates. The job numbers show that the region has about 4% fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic – a gap of more than 26,000 jobs – at a time when the nation has already recovered all of the jobs that vanished during the downturn.

The GDP data reflects the surge in demand as the economy reopened and Covid restrictions eased. The job numbers reflect the difficulty local employers are facing to hire the workers they need to meet that rebounding demand. Economists say those hiring difficulties are acting as a brake on the region's overall growth.

The GDP data also shows how uneven the recovery has been. Accommodation and food service, which was devastated by the Covid lockdown, came surging back last year, growing by 29%. Financial activities, an important part of the region's economy, was one of the most tepid segments, with just 2% growth during 2021 – a sign of sluggish growth that also is backed up by the job numbers.