Spotlight/economy: A big slowdown in earnings growth

Paychecks didn't grow very fast last year for workers across the Buffalo Niagara region.

New data from the state Labor Department showed that average weekly earnings topped $1,000 for the first time last year, but that was just $25 a week more than the average paycheck during 2021.

For workers, the timing of the slowdown couldn't have been worse, coming as inflation spiked to a 40-year high of 8.5% at its peak, which meant that the modest increase in earnings wasn't nearly enough to offset the higher prices for consumer goods.

In other words, the overall purchasing power of those paychecks actually went down last year by about 6%.

Average earnings reflect two different components: the hourly wages that a worker earns, and how many hours that worker is on the job. That means that earnings data can be affected not only by how much a worker earns per hour, but also by the demand for their labor.

Those earnings slowed markedly last year after spiking during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2.5% growth in overall earnings was the slowest since 2018 and was less than half of the increases during both 2020 and 2021, the data showed.