Speed Global buys former Republic Services facility on Kenmore Avenue

Greif plant sold

In another major deal, a Lafayette, Ind.-based self-storage developer, Boxes Builders, has acquired the former Greif Inc. packaging plant at 2122 Colvin Blvd. in Tonawanda.

Boxes Builders, through Midwest Storage Developers LLC, paid $3.3 million for the 138,000-square-foot facility, which will become a Life Storage location, as previously reported.

Plans call for converting the former industrial drum manufacturing building into 101,000 square feet of climate-controlled interior storage space, with more than 800 individual units of various sizes, while providing additional outdoor parking for recreational vehicles and boats. Amherst-based Life Storage, one of the nation's largest self-storage providers, will manage and brand it, but Boxes will develop and own it as a franchisee.

Ohio-based Greif had operated the facility for more than 22 years, with 44 employees producing fiber drums for customers of the publicly traded industrial packaging company.

