Some Spectrum internet, TV and voice customers may see increased charges in their August billing cycle.

Spectrum Internet rates will increase by $5 per month. Spectrum Internet is the name of a broadband service that offers downloads of 300 megabits per second.

"Spectrum has a track record of continuous investment in our customers’ broadband experience, delivering faster speeds and the best value in a competitive marketplace – and we do it with no modem fees, no data caps and no contracts," said Lara Pritchard, a spokesperson for Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum.

Bundled voice service will increase by $5 per month and the company will increase its Broadcast TV Surcharge by $1 per month.

"TV programmers continue to raise fees annually to carry their content, driving higher costs across the entire industry. As a direct result of the growing cost of programming from the cable networks and local broadcast stations we carry, we are passing through these increased fees to viewers," Pritchard said.

If a customer carries all three services, their rates could increase by as much as $11 per month. Those paying promotional rates will see the price increases when the promotional plans expire. For the most accurate information, customers should refer to their billing statement, Pritchard said.

New this month, any Spectrum internet customer with the Spectrum Internet package or faster will receive a recurring $5 per month discount if they are enrolled in AutoPay or enroll in AutoPay now, according to Pritchard.