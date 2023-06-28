Spectrum Mobile, a provider of wireless smartphone and tablet service, has opened a customer service call center in Amherst. The local expansion is expected to add around 400 jobs.

Workers provide technical support to Spectrum Mobile customers across the country, in the 41 states where the company does business.

Charter Communications, the parent company of Spectrum, one of the largest cable operators in the U.S., launched the cellular service in 2018.

The 88,000-square-foot call center is located at 3920 Main St. It's the fifth so-called "activation and repair" center of its kind, following sites in Texas, Ohio, Missouri and Florida. Workers help callers activate new devices and answer questions about mobile features.

Recruitment efforts are in full swing. Workers receive a $20 minimum starting wage, along with employer-paid health benefits, an employer-match retirement plan and discounted pricing on Spectrum plans. Job seekers can apply at jobs.spectrum.com.

Another Spectrum center in Cheektowaga's Appletree Business Park provides support for Spectrum TV services. Spectrum has more than 1,300 workers in the Buffalo area.