Spectrum Health CEO retiring after 54-year career in behavioral health

Bruce Nisbet, the longtime president and CEO of Spectrum Health and Human Services, is retiring Aug. 19, kicking off a search for the next leader of the Orchard Park-based behavioral health and addiction counseling agency.

Once Nisbet retires, Associate CEO Cindy Voelker will become interim president and CEO until the board-led process for appointing the agency's next leader is completed.

When Nisbet took the helm of Spectrum in 2004, the organization served only Erie County and employed about 120 people. Today, it provides services across seven counties and has about 380 employees. Its revenues also have grown rapidly, from about $7.4 million in 2004 to $32.1 million in 2020, the most recent figures available for the nonprofit that dates to 1973.

Spectrum is one of only 13 certified community behavioral health clinics in the state, which means it provides comprehensive behavioral health care to patients regardless of their ability to pay. It's a designation that also opens the door to additional funding opportunities.

And last September, Spectrum Health and fellow nonprofit Evergreen Health announced their "intent to explore a strategic affiliated partnership," which would allow the two nonprofits to expand their services while saving on back-office costs to operate more efficiently. That deal isn't yet complete.

"I have had a wonderful 54-year career in the human and behavioral health services field, and these last 18 years of being a colleague in this amazing agency have been by far the very best of my entire work life," Nisbet said in a statement announcing his retirement Monday.

"I was proud to be part of the team that built some significant projects," said Nisbet, 74. "When I look back after I retire, it will always be with a sense of pride of having been part of Spectrum Health’s growth and success that our entire team has created."

Before he joined Spectrum, Nisbet was president and CEO at the Children's Home in Binghamton. Prior to that, he held various positions, including chief operating officer at Gateway-Longview in Williamsville.

Spectrum said Nisbet's wife, Patti, also recently retired from a faculty position at the University at Buffalo. The couple lives in Clarence and plans to remain in Western New York.

