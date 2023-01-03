Spectrum Health and Human Services names new CEO

Spectrum Health and Human Services has named its next CEO.

The organization on Tuesday said its board of directors has appointed Cindy Voelker president and CEO, which was effective Sunday.

Voelker had served as interim president and CEO since Aug. 19, which is when longtime Spectrum Health CEO Bruce Nisbet retired after a 54-year career in the human and behavioral health services field.

"The decision was based on Cindy's years of dedication, professionalism, and her commitment the clients and staff of Spectrum Health," said Robert O'Leary, chair of Spectrum Health's board of directors. "Cindy is truly a caring person for the people we serve and the staff that she leads each and every day."

Voelker had served as associate CEO since 2017. During her time with Spectrum Health, she also has served as senior vice president of operations and director of intensive services, where she developed and managed multiple clinical programs for the agency, including care coordination, supportive housing and assertive community team programs.

Spectrum Health, which provides mental health, addiction, rehabilitation, care coordination, housing and crisis services in locations throughout Western New York, has about 380 employees and annual revenue of more than $32 million.