South Buffalo pot farm developer gets two more years to deliver on big plans

The developer hoping to build a $200 million pot farm in South Buffalo is getting two more years to make it happen.

Despite some resistance from the president of Buffalo's Common Council, the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. extended its agreement by two years to sell land for the marijuana growing operation proposed by Brad Termini's Zephyr Investors, giving it more time to get the state license it needs.

The extension will push out the deadline through July 31, 2023, which Termini and BUDC hope will be enough time for the state to establish procedures and issue licenses under the new recreational marijuana law. That's been the primary cause of the delay, since the framework for companies to operate in New York hasn't been put into place yet.

The agency required Zephyr to pay up to $12,000 in nonrefundable fees for the first year and deposit up to $67,000 in escrow for the second year, to secure its hold on what city officials increasingly see as valuable land.

But the length of the extension was a concern for Council President Darius Pridgen and others on the board. They say the agreement locks up potentially valuable land that could be attractive for Canadian firms or warehouse and distribution companies.