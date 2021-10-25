South Buffalo marijuana facility gets green light from city

Western New York's first proposed legal pot farm and production facility got the green light from city planners Monday night as developer Rocco Termini's son pursues the initial phase of his $200 million high-tech cannabis campus in South Buffalo.

Brad Termini's Zephyr Partners wants to construct a sprawling complex for marijuana cultivation and manufacturing, using 72.4 acres of vacant land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park.

He's planning to start small for now to get the effort underway. But plans ultimately call for creating more than 1.375 million square feet of building space to grow marijuana plants, make a variety of products and conduct medical research – including on the potential benefits for cancer patients.

The Encinitas, Calif.-based investment and development company already has eight properties under contract from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. for $1.9 million, but delayed the purchase until recreational marijuana use was legalized in New York earlier this year. State officials are still developing the regulations that will govern the industry, but Zephyr is now confident enough to proceed with municipal approvals for the first $28.5 million phase.