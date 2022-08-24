South Buffalo cannabis campus gains traction with Fortune 500 backing of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Brad Termini's vision of a new high-tech cannabis campus in South Buffalo is finally coming to fruition with the deep-pocket backing of a Fortune 500 company that wants to be a bigger player in the fast-growing legal marijuana market.

The financial backing from a subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. – which made it official on Tuesday night – will bring vast resources to the ambitious project, which was in limbo a year ago as the state moved slowly to legalize recreational cannabis.

That's enabling Termini's Zephyr Investors – the California-based developer of what is now seen as potentially a $300 million project in the end – to get a much earlier start on the development in the Buffalo Lakeshore Commerce Park than it might otherwise have been able to do without a strong financial partner. In particular, it can benefit from an existing state cannabis license through Scotts' subsidiary without having to seek one of its own.

Zephyr will complete its $425,000 purchase of the first 10.8 acres of land in the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park from the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. on Wednesday and it expects to start site work and construction this week. An initial pre-fabricated metal building already was delivered to the site.

"This jump-starts the vision, and we’re really happy to have such a high-quality company anchor the first stage of this development," said Termini, whose father is Buffalo developer Rocco Termini.

The involvement of Scotts shows the increasing prominence of the cannabis industry, and the potential demand among consumers in New York State – which Termini said is considered the world's largest untapped market for recreational marijuana.

It also reflects the desire by Ohio-based Scotts, a lawn-and-garden products company best known for its fertilizer, as well as a weed-killer, to build a more diverse and faster-growing revenue stream.

"We envision that this facility will not only be meeting the cannabis demand of the Western New York community, but this facility will be exporting cannabis to New York City," Termini said. "Our campus is looking to create an ecosystem where our products can be produced and grown in Buffalo and then distributed throughout the state to address the market needs."

Termini also hopes it will position Buffalo as an attractive place for the cannabis industry to operate in New York. Under the state legislation that legalized recreational marijuana use, every cannabis-related product that is made in New York must be sold in New York, and vice versa.

"This is a big deal for Buffalo," Termini said. "We see Buffalo becoming a hub for the cannabis industry, and attracting the best-in-class tenant to anchor the project is the first step in bringing this industry to Buffalo."

Scotts – known for brands like TurfBuilder, Miracle-Gro, Osmocote and Ortho – first entered the cannabis field about a decade ago in small fashion, but then formed a separate hydroponics subsidiary called Hawthorne Gardening Co. in 2014. Since then, Hawthorn has bought up multiple smaller firms, and has become one of the largest cannabis-focused companies in the world by revenues.

Last August, its Hawthorne Collective invested $150 million in RIV Capital of Toronto, an investment and acquisition firm that focuses on the U.S. cannabis industry, and which is seeking to buy, launch and develop a multi-state brand and operation. Two Scotts executives joined RIV's board, and one – Mark Sims – became its new CEO in late March.

That's also when RIV agreed to pay $247 million to buy Etain LLC, a women-led cannabis company from Westchester County that is one of 10 approved licensees in New York for recreational production and sales.

The company – which was formed by a mother and two daughters seven years ago – already operates one cultivation and manufacturing facility in Chestertown, about 50 miles north of Saratoga Springs, and retail dispensaries in Manhattan, Yonkers, Kingston and Syracuse. And its license will allow it to open four additional locations "as of right," without going through a long regulatory approval process.

RIV and Etain are currently expanding the production facility in the Adirondacks from 12,000 square feet to 56,000 square feet. And RIV said in a March presentation to investors that they are "evaluating construction of a new state-of-the-art indoor flagship facility in anticipation of the development of New York's adult-use market."

RIV confirmed Tuesday that it was referring to Zephyr's Buffalo project, which Termini described as a coup for Western New York. "They could go anywhere in the state with this license. They’re a highly coveted company that any city in the state would love to have, and we’re pleased to welcome them to Buffalo," Termini said.

RIV Chief Operating Officer Mike Totzke said the firm was seeking "several factors in a location, and Buffalo seemed to have all of them."

"Buffalo is business friendly and located near major highways, and has an incredible pool of talent, beautiful tree-lined streets, arts, culture and entertainment," he said. "Much to the city’s credit, it also identified cannabis as an opportunity to create more livable wage jobs for residents and taxes for important initiatives, so we never needed to sell the city’s leadership on the idea cannabis would be good for the community – they inherently understood that."

Termini said he's been cultivating the Etain founders "for a number of years, on trying to attract them to Buffalo."

"We've always had alignment and synergies in our discussions, but legislatively, we've all been waiting for a lot to happen in order to make this a reality," Termini said. "It wasn’t until the RIV involvement that they were in a position to commit to building a flagship facility in Buffalo."

Under the partnership, Zephyr will spend $80 million to develop the initial campus – including greenhouse space for growing as well as manufacturing facilities for making cannabis-infused oils, balms, lotions, extracts, food, beverages and other products. The $27.8 million first phase will consist of a 75,040-square-foot complex for cultivation and manufacturing, with two one-story steel-framed buildings at 310 Ship Canal Parkway.

In turn, Zephyr will lease that first-phase operation for 30 years to RIV and Etain, which will invest $4.5 million into the development cost and will run the cultivation, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of the cannabis products. That will lead to creation of 20 new full-time and 34 part-time jobs within two years.

"The quality of this facility, the technology of this facility, is going to be unmatched with any cultivation facility in the globe," Termini said. "They have the experience and expertise to do that."

The facility will be branded as RIV, with no direct involvement from Scotts, and is expected to open in late 2023. RIV and Etain will also have the option to add additional buildings and growing space.

But Termini has much bigger plans for a larger campus with multiple tenants, using 72.4 acres of vacant brownfield land in the business park owned by BUDC. Zephyr signed a contract to purchase eight parcels of land for $1.9 million, but the sale was extended several times to allow more time for the state Legislature and the new Office of Cannabis Management to act.

His proposal would ultimately create nearly 1.4 million square feet of growing and production space, including a dozen buildings on half of the land – with seven greenhouses, two "post-harvest buildings," an extraction laboratory to take the oil out of the marijuana plants for infusion, and the production and packaging operation.

Most of all, Zephyr would bring in other cannabis companies to co-locate on the campus, besides Etain.

"We're excited to have such a high-caliber, high-quality anchor tenant to kick off the development," Termini said. "We would like to see many companies operating in Buffalo, both on our campus and off our campus."