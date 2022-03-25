'Sounds like that could be a girl': How Shelley Drake broke into the world of banking and made it to the top

Shelley Drake was a pioneer – one of the first women to move up the ranks in the male-dominated world of Buffalo banking.
That became clear early in her career at M&T, not long after she became one of the bank's first female commercial loan officers.
When she got moved into the job, her boss was surprised. But he was helpful, nonetheless. He sent letters to clients to introduce Drake to them.
Drake's boss soon got a call from one of those clients. Drake's first name, the client said, "sounds like that could be a girl." When the client found out that Drake, indeed, was a woman, he refused to work with her.
So Drake's boss assigned a male loan officer in her place, instead of urging the customer to give her a chance.
Drake was disappointed – and hurt. Her supervisor not standing up for her only made it worse.
But it didn't stop Drake. She steadily rose through the ranks at M&T. When she retired in early March at 71, she was serving as M&T's Western New York regional president. making her a top woman leader in local banking. She also served as head of M&T's charitable foundation, which donates tens of millions of dollars annually in all the territories the bank touches.
During her 51-year career at M&T, Drake helped blaze a trail for other women in local banking and corporate roles. Her rise paralleled M&T's transformative growth in geography, employees, assets and influence.
As she reflected on her career, she thought about how much progress women have made in banking – and what's still to be accomplished.
Drake's experience with the client who shunned her – coupled with her memories of supportive supervisors at M&T – shaped her approach to being a manager.
"It has always been so incredibly important to me to support and lift up members of my team, and to celebrate their achievements," Drake said. "So much has changed in banking and at M&T. I truly hope and believe that this sort of situation is long gone, and that no one with whom I have worked has ever felt the way that I did."
While women have made headway in leadership roles in banking and other industries – and issues related to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace have gained more attention – statistics show there's more work to be done:
• A Deloitte report found the proportion of women in leadership roles within financial services firms was 24% in 2021, up two percentage points from 2019. That number is expected to increase to 28% by 2030.
• A Catalyst study found that only 86 women were promoted to manager for every 100 men elevated to the same level, creating a smaller pool of women available for promotion to even higher levels. Catalyst also noted that while women made up 47% of the workforce in the United States in 2021, they accounted for only 41% of managers.
• Fortune reported that a record-high number of women served as CEOs of Fortune 500 companies in 2021, although they still led only 8% of those businesses.
Job hunting
Drake's career at M&T began with a visit to the bank's downtown headquarters in 1971.
Drake – back then, Shelley Cole – had graduated from the University at Buffalo with a degree in psychology, but didn't have a clear career choice in mind. An uncle who was a loyal M&T customer suggested she apply for a job at the bank. So she did.
An employee at M&T's personnel office asked if she had a college degree, and if she had a car. Drake answered yes to both questions. No one asked what her degree was in.
She was hired.
Her first job – and the reason for the car question – was persuading merchants to take M&T's Empire card, as an alternative to MasterCard. She called on the businesses that were thriving on Main Street, as well as stores in the Boulevard Mall.
"That was the start of my selling – it was really easy, because [the card] was free to them," she said.
When Drake started at M&T, there were lots of women working in the banking industry – as tellers and secretaries, but not in leadership positions. "That's certainly not the way it is now, but it took some doing," she said.
In 2020, 60% of M&T's workforce and 48% of its managers were women.
Sweeping change
The M&T of the early 1970s was small by today's standards, extending only as far east as Batavia, down to the Ellicottville and Dunkirk, and up to Medina and Lockport.
M&T had about $2 billion in assets, and seemingly everyone at the bank with a college degree had graduated from either UB or Canisius College.
"I knew pretty much everyone," Drake said. "We were little."
All of that would soon change.
Robert G. Wilmers took the helm of M&T in 1983. The bank embarked on a wave of mergers that dramatically expanded its footprint. Today, M&T has branches in eight states and Washington, D.C., and another big merger is about to be completed.
Wilmers, who died in 2017, is remembered as an executive who built M&T into a banking powerhouse, with its headquarters firmly rooted in Buffalo. But Drake recalls how when Wilmers arrived from New York City, some locals questioned his intentions.
"When he came to town, there was a great deal of concern on the part of the business community and Western New York itself that he would try to grow the bank to sell it, flip it," she said. "That was absolutely not what he did. There were people that were really concerned about that, and They thought Western New York was going to lose this wonderful institution."
Part of that skepticism stemmed from the fact that Wilmers was "bringing in people from all over," Drake said. "All of a sudden, not everybody had grown up here. Not everybody had gone to Canisius or UB."
But with the new blood came a new direction for M&T. The vision for the bank now extended far beyond the Buffalo backyard.
"After a little bit of time, it became exciting because people were bringing in new ideas," she said.
Regional leader
Drake found her home at M&T in the bank's commercial business. She enjoyed working with customers of all different sizes, sophistication and ambitions.
"Some of them want to grow," she said. "Some are very happy being whatever they are, doing it well."
When Jeff Wellington moved to Buffalo from Boston in 2003 to serve as Western New York regional president, Drake helped him get connected. She had built contacts from a lifetime of living and working here.
In 2017, Drake succeeded Wellington as regional president. In announcing her promotion, Wilmers called her a "leader in every sense of the world" and "one of the most experienced commercial bankers we have at M&T Bank."
Drake felt ready for the job, from working alongside Wellington. "I was part of the fabric of the community, because I grew up here and I never left," she said.
Now Drake has handed the regional president's reins to Eric Feldstein, M&T's head of business banking and a local native.
Stepping aside
The M&T of today is vastly different from the bank whose headquarters Drake stepped into 51 years ago, just looking for a job.
Along with serving multiple states, M&T has about 18,000 employees and had assets of $155 billion as of the end of 2021. M&T ranked No. 444 on the most recent Fortune 500, and is wrapping up its acquisition of People's United Financial. That purchase will extend M&T's reach even further into the Northeast.
The bank continues to add women to upper management and its board of directors, and has set targets for diversifying its leadership ranks.
Drake felt the time was right to retire. She looks forward to traveling, reading and spending more time with her grandchildren. And she's pleased to see a younger generation moving up at the bank.
When Drake was promoted to regional president, Wilmers praised her for serving as "a mentor to people entering the field." It's a role that Drake relished, all the way to retirement.
"It's a people business," she said. "That's what I've so loved, and I'll miss."
...
A 51-year career and a lifetime of memories
Shelley Drake's career at M&T spanned five decades before she retired earlier this month as M&T's Western New York regional president
Here's a look at three aspects of Drake's career – how it became a family business, who will take over her charitable work and why lunch with the late Robert G. Wilmers could sometimes leave you hungry.
A career turns into a family path
Shelley Drake not only made her career at M&T, she met her future husband, Kenneth, there. They met when he stopped by her desk one day in 1972. They married in 1976. Kenneth Drake later left M&T for management positions with manufacturing companies, before becoming a financial adviser. He died in 2019.
Their son, Robert, started working at M&T as a college intern and he was hired after graduation. Now 39, he is a team leader in business banking.
"It's great because he totally gets what I do and I understand what he does," she said.
The Drakes' daughter, Allison – Robert's twin – chose a career path outside of banking. She is earning a doctorate in psychology.
...
Leading M&T's giving in Buffalo
M&T hasn't yet said who will take over for Drake as head of the charitable foundation. Within the Buffalo philanthropic community, it's a significant position.
In 2020, the foundation made nearly $35 million worth of donations in all of the territories that M&T touches. The bank expects 2021's total will be similar, once the numbers are released.
"We put grants out specific to the communities we are in," Drake said. "In Buffalo, we are not making decisions for other [M&T] regions, because they know what they need in their regions, as we know what we need in our region. I like to think the impacts we're making are individualized to those specific regions."
...
Never a wasted lunch with Wilmers
In a tribute video to Wilmers, Drake described him as her mentor, her ultimate boss and a dear friend.
Drake got to work closely with Wilmers. He chose Drake to serve as president of the M&T Charitable Foundation 22 years ago.
"I was always amazed at how he never forgot anything, ever," she said. "He remembered the minute detail about everything. He never wanted to waste a lunch by not having it with a client or a prospect."
Drake would warn Wilmers' guests that they might leave hungry. He was famous for peppering his lunch companion with questions, while he somehow managed to eat.
"He was working all the time and he thrived on it," she said. "He was detailed, he was specific, and he knew everything that was going on all the time. It was fun to watch him and it was fun to be a part of that."
Matt Glynn