'Sounds like that could be a girl': How Shelley Drake broke into the world of banking and made it to the top

Robert G. Wilmers took the helm of M&T in 1983. The bank embarked on a wave of mergers that dramatically expanded its footprint. Today, M&T has branches in eight states and Washington, D.C., and another big merger is about to be completed.

Wilmers, who died in 2017, is remembered as an executive who built M&T into a banking powerhouse, with its headquarters firmly rooted in Buffalo. But Drake recalls how when Wilmers arrived from New York City, some locals questioned his intentions.

"When he came to town, there was a great deal of concern on the part of the business community and Western New York itself that he would try to grow the bank to sell it, flip it," she said. "That was absolutely not what he did. There were people that were really concerned about that, and They thought Western New York was going to lose this wonderful institution."

Part of that skepticism stemmed from the fact that Wilmers was "bringing in people from all over," Drake said. "All of a sudden, not everybody had grown up here. Not everybody had gone to Canisius or UB."

But with the new blood came a new direction for M&T. The vision for the bank now extended far beyond the Buffalo backyard.