Sonwil sues BUDC to block land sale to Uniland for lakefront solar farm

Uniland Development Co.'s revised plan to place a new solar farm at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo faces a new obstacle: its neighbor, which wants the property for its warehouse business.

Peter Wilson, who owns Sonwil Distribution Center and a large portion of the adjacent land, has filed a lawsuit against the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., seeking to cancel the agency's planned sale of 20.3 acres of property to Uniland.

Wilson says the proposed use of the site for a ground-mounted solar array would be a waste of valuable property, citing its strategic location near Lake Erie, the Thruway and rail lines. It would also be inconsistent with the overall goals of the sprawling commercial park, and would conflict with BUDC's stated corporate purpose, since it would not create many jobs, he argues.

Uniland proposed the solar farm after determining that soil conditions on the property were not suitable for a large warehouse facility without incurring significant extra construction costs.

Wilson, however, said he had experts study the soil conditions and believes the park should continue to be developed as a logistics corridor, in keeping with the significant investment Sonwil has already made.