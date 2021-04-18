Sonwil seeks ECIDA help after South Buffalo warehouse project costs balloon

Sonwil needs the additional warehouse to "grow with our existing customers and allow for additional capacity," according to its application. The company noted it has previously lost new accounts and customers to Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Miami.

"Many of our customers have a national presence and have the ability to grow their business and allocate their resources in other regions of the country," Sonwil wrote in its application. "Our customers are always looking at the logistics costs and if there is a cost savings, they will move out of state, if required."

The project will also allow Sonwil to operate more efficiently, reduce its storage and distribution costs, and keep its prices competitive so it can grow its customer relationships.

Environmental issues

The new building will include 323,260 square feet of warehouse space, 10,108 square feet for offices and 2,500 square feet for other purposes. Costs include $36.71 million for construction and infrastructure work, $15 million for the racking, and other equipment and furniture, and $500,000 in professional costs.

Sonwil will invest $7.3 million of its own equity, and seeks a mortgage of almost $45 million to finance the rest. The company expects to create 76 full-time jobs, paying an average salary of $55,000.