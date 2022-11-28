 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sonwil seeks $11M in tax breaks for new $62M West Seneca warehouse

  • Updated
  • 0
Lakeside Commerce Park construction

Giant lifts bring workers up into the massive frame of the new 322,000-square-foot Sonwil Distribution warehouse under construction in Lakeside Commerce Park on March 8, 2022.

 Derek Gee/News file photo
Sonwil Distribution Center, one of the region's fastest-growing providers of warehouse facilities, is planning to construct another facility – this time in West Seneca – at a cost of nearly $62 million.

And it wants the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to back its new venture and 19 new full-time jobs with nearly $12 million in tax breaks.

Sonwil, based in West Seneca and owned by Peter Wilson, is proposing to build a 333,852-square-foot distribution center in the North America Center Industrial Park, using 61 acres of vacant industrial land at 5100 North America Drive that it purchased in June 2021 from an entity controlled by the Nanula family, according to its application to the ECIDA.

The $61.8 million building – which would offer both cold-storage and ambient temperature areas – would include 321,152 square feet of warehouse space, as well as 10,200 square feet for offices and 2,500 square feet of lounges for driver check-in. It would contain "state-of-the-art material handling systems," and would be linked by rail through Norfolk Southern lines, in addition to offering truck access, Sonwil said.

"The new facility will allow the company to support growth of existing manufacturers and provide additional capacity to attract new ones to Western New York," Sonwil wrote in the application. "We expect to drive additional business to the region with our expanded capacity and provide growth opportunities for our existing manufacturing client base."

Manufacturing and warehouse facilities are in high demand both locally and nationally, as a severe shortage of space in many areas – including Western New York – is hampering both company growth and regional economic development. That's driving firms like Uniland Development Co., Ciminelli Development Co., Benderson Development Co., McGuire Development Co. and Savarino Companies – as well as Sonwil – to add new warehouse facilities.

But Sonwil said it still needs help to make the project cost-effective for its national clients, who asked it to study alternative locations in northern New Jersey and Allentown, Pa., that are closer to the large East Coast population centers. The company said that it faces "escalating construction and operating costs," while "extended lead times have added challenges to this project."

"Our clients continuously evaluate their warehouse and logistics networks to optimize supply chain efficiencies and lower costs," Sonwil wrote. "The financial assistance provided by the agency is essential for the company and Sonwil to offer a competitive option compared with other regions and proceed with the project in Western New York."

Sonwil is asking the ECIDA to approve an $8.09 million property tax break over 10 years, along with $3.38 million in sales tax savings and $359,640 in mortgage-recording tax abatements, for a total of $11.83 million in tax subsidies. It also plans to seek financial incentives from Empire State Development Corp. and the New York Power Authority.

The company said it would retain and relocate 22 jobs from other sites and add 19 new full-time jobs, paying an average salary of $44,000.

The ECIDA will review the project for approval on Wednesday.

If approved, Sonwil hopes that general contractor Burgio and Campofelice Inc. can start work as soon as December, with completion by the end of November 2023.

