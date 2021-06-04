Sonwil loses Dyson contract, could lose 237 jobs

Sonwil Distribution Corp. has lost a major customer contract with vacuum-cleaner manufacturer Dyson Corp., after 22 years of managing the British company's U.S. refurbishment and fulfillment business out of Buffalo.

Dyson is moving the operation to Mexico, where the labor costs are cheaper, despite months of efforts by Sonwil to retain the business.

As a result, according to a notice filed with the state Department of Labor, 180 permanent full-time employees and 57 temporary workers will lose their jobs between Aug. 31 and Sept. 30, at three different facilities run by Sonwil in Buffalo, Depew and Orchard Park.

However, company President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Enciso said officials expect to retain "most" of them in other positions at the company, although he could not yet give a precise figure.

"That’s an effort that’s ongoing right now," Enciso said. "We're all in a labor crisis. We understand how Covid-19 has impacted the labor market. So it's very important for us as a company to retain the highest percentage of employees."

