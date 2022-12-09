Sonic is looking for six more sites in WNY

Kevin DiPirro, the Sonic Drive-In franchisee who owns restaurants on Elmwood Avenue, in Cheektowaga and in Erie, Pa., is on the hunt for up to six more locations.

Property everywhere from Niagara Falls to the Southern Tier is fair game, he said, but finding adequately sized and situated parcels has been a challenge.

The restaurants require roughly two acres to accommodate the eat-in restaurant, drive-thru and stalls where patrons can park and place their orders.

When DiPirro brought the brand to Western New York in 2015, the Cheektowaga location was notable for its indoor dining room. Most Sonic restaurants throughout the country do not have indoor eating, but the region's cold winters made them a local necessity.

DiPirro owns the rights to up to eight stores in Western New York.

– Samantha Christmann

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Holiday market unfurls at Boulevard Mall

Boulevard Mall has launched a Christmas Artisan Market that brings more than 75 vendors to the mall's corridors. The market will pop up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday until Christmas.

All vendors are local to Western New York and feature handcrafted gifts. Featured are Buffalo-themed items, jewelry, clothing, photography, oils, specialty foods, ceramics, art pieces, children's accessories and holiday decor. Many vendors can personalize gifts on the spot.

As shopping habits have changed and national retailers have moved off-site, smaller community malls have embraced locally owned businesses as tenants. The artisan markets take that evolution a step further.

There will also be live music from local school bands, orchestras and choirs; as well as samples from local wineries, breweries and food makers.

The Eastern Hills Mall is also hosting a Holiday Farmer and Artisan Market, which will run every weekend through Christmas Eve. Hours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, with hours extended Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.

Agate + Birch opens in Orchard Park

Owner Lissa Mann has opened a new home decor shop in the Village of Orchard Park called Agate + Birch.

The store initially opened online last year, after nine months of planning and curating inventory.

"I thought it would be a great addition to our local shopping options," Mann said. "The response so far has been so positive."

Agate + Birch carries what Mann calls "modern, transitional and timeless" decor, as well as towels, blankets, kitchenware, dining items and barware.

Located at 4120 North Buffalo St., the brick-and-mortar store carries gift options that are not available on the website. Still to come are larger items available only in store.

Fashion Outlets gets two new stores

Two new stores have opened at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA.

Alpha Femme is a locally owned luxury women's boutique run by Michaela Crumpler and Brionna Harris. It's located between Ralph Lauren Polo and American Eagle Outfitters.

Selfie Luxe provides props and 20 different settings where patrons can take selfie photographs. It's located across from H&M and Torrid.

Joe’s Deli will open at Roswell Park

Joe's Deli will open a new location at Roswell Park Community Cancer Center this month.

Serving a new menu of sandwiches, soups and smoothies, the quick-serve delicatessen will occupy a 200-square-foot cafe space in the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center on the first floor of the main campus at Carlton Street and Michigan Avenue. Online ordering will also be available.

Joe's Deli has locations on Hertel Avenue at Colvin Boulevard and on the second floor of the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital on Ellicott Street.

Batteries Plus seeks franchisees

Batteries Plus wants to open at least 10 new locations in the Buffalo market over the next five years as part of its expansion plans in the Northeast, the company said.

The company specializes in battery and light bulb sales, and key fob repair. Qualified franchisees can own single or multiple locations.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

KeyBank is under fire from a national community coalition group for not making enough loans in minority neighborhoods.

Moog Inc. and Astronics Corp. got a big boost when the Defense Department decided on a replacement for the Blackhawk helicopter.

The owner of a troubled Dunkirk ice cream factory is being sold to an Italian company.

With SNNY-Buffalo State College and SUNY-Fredonia State each facing $16 million operating deficits this academic year, SUNY faculty and local state legislators are warning that cutbacks could be coming unless more state funding is approved.

The new Buffalo Bills stadium will give local contractors plenty of opportunities to find new work.

A former tool and die factory in Black Rock is getting a new lease on life as apartments.

A Schiller Park housing project for the homeless is getting bigger.

The Buffalo Bills stadium project is getting $850 million in public funds, but construction work won't be put out for bid like it would with a public development.

On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, Western New York hospitals are getting hit with a surge of RSV cases.

Uniland is getting $3.1 million in tax breaks for the second warehouse it is planning to build on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna.

Preliminary work has started to convert LaSalle Park into Centennial Park.

A pair of 7-unit apartment buildings are planned for the Schiller Park neighborhood in Buffalo.

CleanFiber has raised $10 million to increase production at its Blasdell facility.

Norstar Development USA is selling its New York operations and real estate to a Boston-based real estate developer that specializes in affordable and mixed-income housing.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center launched its mobile cancer screening unit, aimed at bringing services to areas where they aren't readily available.

Sonwil Distribution Center is seeking nearly $12 million in tax breaks to build a massive warehouse in the North America Center Industrial Park in West Seneca.

Lake Shore Bancorp, which has received criticism from regulators, has hired new executives.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Big changes are being proposed for the state's energy markets, and it could change the way residents heat their homes and cook their food in the years to come.

2. Nurses have been hard to hire for a while, so People Inc. has launched a program to train its own workers by helping to pay for tuition and rearranging work schedules to ease the burden of going back to school.

3. The Buffalo Niagara economy usually recovers more slowly from recessions than the rest of the country, and the latest downturn is no different. The region has had the fourth-slowest recovery among the 100 major U.S. metro areas.

4. New rules are allowing college athletes to cash in on endorsement deals and commercial use of their likeness, but the impact has been minimal at colleges across Western New York.

5. 10 ways Christmas shopping will be different this year: Despite all of retailers' worries through times of recession, pandemic and inflation, consumers have kept spending. But this year, plenty will be different.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Deputy Business Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.