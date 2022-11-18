 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solar project in Ripley seeks CCIDA tax breaks

Solar panels

A worker installs solar panels.
Two alternative energy companies are teaming up for a proposed solar farm in the Chautauqua County town of Ripley, on the Pennsylvania border, with hopes of getting tax breaks to support their $8.69 million venture.

New Energy Equity and CleanChoice Energy Community are proposing to construct a 5-megawatt community solar array, using just under half of a parcel of land along Route 76.

According to their application to the County of Chautauqua Industrial Development Agency, the project would use 29.5 acres of a 65-acre site owned by Lewin and Diane Martin, at 5246 Route 76.

The companies are asking for a special property tax break for solar projects, with an annual payment starting at $22,550 and rising 2% per year, for total savings of $529,318 over 25 years. They say the project will not proceed without it.

If approved, construction would begin in spring 2023, with completion after six months.

