Solar power projects in Lewiston, Wheatfield seek tax breaks

Two solar power developers presented applications for tax breaks to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency Wednesday.

CVE Group of New York City plans to buy 54 acres of open land on Lockport Road in Wheatfield to construct a 4-megawatt solar farm.

In a $9.76 million project, CVE will cover 22.7 acres, now owned by George M. Wasik, with 13,000 solar panels, NCIDA documents said.

Saturn Solar of Baden, Ont., will lease 33 acres on Cambria-Lewiston Townline Road, near Albright Road, for a 5-megawatt solar project.

It will build the $91.5 million project under the name of Kilmer Solar LLC, derived from the property owner, Mary Ann Kilmer.

Both projects seek exemptions from paying county sales tax on their equipment and from the county mortgage recording tax.

The NCIDA estimated Saturn Solar would save $271,000 and CVE would save $167,000.

The NCIDA board will hold public hearings on the requests in the coming month. Votes are expected at its Feb. 9 meeting, NCIDA Executive Director Susan C. Langdon said.

