Solar farm and energy storage project seeks Chautauqua County tax breaks

But it says it "will not be able to continue investment in Chautauqua County without this project," and said that CCIDA's help was needed for "long-term financial certainty and benefits, while bringing significant job and sustained revenue benefits to the County and local municipalities that would not otherwise be available."

The work would include construction and installation of a buried and overhead power collection line system, a collection substation, an interconnection substation, a feeder line, a battery energy storage facility, operations and maintenance buildings and other infrastructure, as well as the solar panels, racks, inverters and other equipment for the array.

Four permanent jobs would be created, along with 600 temporary construction jobs.

Costs include $182.1 million for equipment, $89.14 million for construction, $22.52 million for site work, and $17.6 million for infrastructure, plus professional fees. Funding will come from $196.8 million in loans and $151.64 million in equity.