Software firm plans to create 150 jobs in Buffalo

Invest Buffalo Niagara felt Buffalo had a “good shot” at attracting the project based on the types of cities Rural Sourcing was interested in, said Matthew Hubacher, the organization's research director.

Invest Buffalo Niagara promoted the region's workforce availability, education system and investments in technology development, Hubacher said. The organization also highlighted investments designed to make the city's downtown a more attractive place to recruit and retain tech talent, he said.

"The pitch we made is that the region is ready for this opportunity," Hubacher said.

Rural Sourcing's team members liked what they saw when they visited Buffalo before deciding where to expand, Curtis said.

“We were impressed with the other businesses that welcomed us to town and were excited about the prospect of our locating there,” she said.

Rural Sourcing will start out operating from coworking space and plans to lease its own office space, consisting of about 15,000 square feet, sometime in early 2022, Curtis said.

"We definitely want to be downtown," she said. "It’s important, we believe, to invest in our downtown regions and not add to suburban sprawl."