Soaring prices, supply delays wreak havoc on new homes and renovations

For example, Marrano said, windows are taking nine weeks instead of the usual four.

"I can frame the house, but I can’t do anything after that. I have to wait for the windows to come in," Marrano said.

For overhead doors, it's 10 weeks, up from four to five. Cabinets are two to three months out instead of four to six weeks. Kohler bathtubs aren't available until September.

"It’s not like it was five years ago, where you could have that in a week," said Rusty Funk, owner and president of Ray Funk Home Remodeling.

And "try finding a refrigerator," Marrano said.

Nanula had ordered a fridge for a model home eight months ago but had to reselect different models three times because it wasn't available. It just came last week. "We have people that are trying to move into their new homes and they can’t get their refrigerator," he said.

Still selling

So far, though, most customers are accepting the increases and delays in stride, despite their unhappiness and grumbling about having to pay more. They're frustrated, but they still want their dream house or renovation. And if they're selling a prior home, they're often making more than enough on the sale to cover the difference.