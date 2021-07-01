Snyders trying to cooperate with Jemal on Hyatt Regency takeover

The longtime owners of the closed Hyatt Regency Buffalo hotel are trying to work with Washington developer Douglas Jemal, rather than fight his takeover of the landmark through foreclosure, one of the family members and executives said.

"My family is fully supportive of Doug Jemal’s vision for the property."

The premier 396-room hotel in the heart of downtown Buffalo has been closed since March 2020, first by the Covid-19 pandemic and then by a fight between Buffalo-based Snyder Corp. – the family-owned company that has owned the property since the early 1980s – and Hyatt Hotels Corp., which operated the hotel under a 40-year-old management agreement.

When Snyder refused to provide more money to Hyatt for operations during the pandemic, the hotel company shut the doors and laid off the staff.

In turn, that triggered a default on the $20.5 million mortgage, leading loan servicer LNR Partners to file foreclosure papers in June 2020. The Snyder family had hoped to reopen the hotel in September, but instead it went into court-appointed receivership, taking the decisions out of their control.

In December, Jemal bought the mortgage for about $10 million, giving him an inside track to taking over the hotel and adding that to his growing Buffalo portfolio.