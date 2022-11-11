Small businesses building on survival skills

Small businesses learned survival skills during the pandemic. Now they're putting those lessons to work.

"I think a lot of people got creative during the pandemic and figured out, 'Oh, we can do more business through e-commerce, or do more through takeout,' whatever the thing was," said Jennifer Kim, the Small Business Administration's associate administrator for field operations.

Kim and Marlene Cintron, the SBA's regional administrator, sized up how small businesses are faring during a recent visit to Buffalo:

Q: What overall trends are you seeing with small businesses?

Kim: Applications for new businesses are up, compared to before the pandemic. A lot of that is being driven by women and business owners of color, which is very exciting.

Q: The SBA's Buffalo district office reported record numbers for its 504 loan program last year. What are those loans used for?

Cintron: 504 is typically used for the acquisition of commercial property, buildout and machinery.

Because these are businesses that actually purchased buildings, as a result they're going to be around much longer than businesses that are subjected to annual rental increases, which can adversely impact them.

They've become stakeholders in the economic development future of Buffalo. We're thrilled about that.

Q: What are some other ways SBA can help small businesses grow?

Kim: There's a lot of contracting opportunity under the bipartisan infrastructure law, to help with any number of projects: railways, airports, infrastructure.

It's a priority for us to make sure that small businesses are getting opportunity from those contracts.

For a small business, getting a contract can be a real growth force and a real kind of stabilizing force. Many of these contracts are multiyear, so you can plan out your income. You know your business plan for several years.

Q: Are small businesses impacted by the worker shortage?

Cintron: During the pandemic, there was something called the Great Resignation. A lot of people had the opportunity to just stand down and think about where am I going after this? What do I want to do?

We ended up with a 30% increase in new small businesses. I suspect a lot of the people who were working in these small businesses decided, 'I want to be the bosses now.'

In the long run, I don't think that's a bad thing.