A Hamburg drilling contractor and environmental testing laboratory has been acquired by a Northern New York-based company in a deal that gives the larger company its first office presence in Western New York.

Atlantic Testing Laboratories of Canton, N.Y., did not say how much it paid to buy the assets of SJB Services Inc. But the deal includes the purchase of SJB's office and accredited lab at 5167 South Park Ave. in Hamburg, as well as its drilling and testing equipment in Hamburg, Rochester and Cortland, according to Paramax Corp., an investment banking firm that handled the deal. Atlantic Testing also took on SJB's staff.

SJB is a specialty engineering and support services firm, providing construction materials testing, subsurface investigations, geotechnical lab testing, forensic analysis and environmental services in the northeastern U.S.

Among other projects recently, it has provided pre-construction services for the conversion of LaSalle Park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park in Buffalo, and for Douglas Jemal's Mohawk Ramp project.

Atlantic has provided similar technical support for clients throughout the state, the Northeast and the mid-Atlantic region for more than 55 years, including subsurface investigations on land and water, geotechnical engineering, environmental testing, special inspection and construction materials testing, lab testing and "non-destructive" testing services.