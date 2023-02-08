It has been six weeks since looters broke into a Dollar General store on Genesee Street and, though life has gone on, the store remains closed – boarded up and padlocked.

It makes things difficult for city residents like Horace Roberts, who works nearby and used to stop into the store often to buy things like cleaning supplies and toiletries at an affordable price.

"It's annoying. It's a nuisance," he said. "I have a car but I feel for the mothers in the neighborhood with kids who can't get to other stores."

He also used to stop often at the Family Dollar on Jefferson Avenue near his home, but that store is still boarded up and closed, too. He is still angry at those who did the looting.

"It only hurt ourselves. It was very, very, very dumb," he said.

Looters broke into nearly 80 stores across the city of Buffalo during the blizzard in December, according to a recent report from Mayor Byron Brown's office. Investigations are ongoing and 22 arrests have been made.

"This looting was not to survive the storm, prevent starvation or out of desperation, instead it was destructive and fueled by greed," the report stated. "Buffalo Police Department resources had to shift to deter and arrest individuals who stole televisions, couches, sneakers, designer clothing, dry cleaning, video games and other electronics."

Though most stores have returned to business as usual, some have yet to reopen or are still operating with plywood-covered windows and doors. In most cases, they are national chain stores such as Dollar General, Rite Aid and Family Dollar. Those stores saw doors, windows and indoor fixtures smashed and merchandise trampled.

It took just 10 days for Bailey Jewelry to replace its broken windows and reopen on Bailey Avenue. The store has steel fencing behind its windows, so looters were unable to get inside.

"Customers felt very sorry that it happened and asked if we were OK," said owner David Lee. "I've been here 20 years so they treat me like a friend."

But the store will have a different look. Workers from Kohler Awning were at the store this week installing a rolling metal gate that can be drawn over the windows when the store is closed.

"Tempered glass is expensive. If you break three pieces, that's thousands of dollars and it's a mess," he said. "This will avoid that."

Ron Horrigan franchises the Save-A-Lot store in the Broadway Market.

"We all got looted," he said.

The store sustained $120,000 in losses, including food and equipment, he said. It reopened just two days later.

Several Rite Aid stores around the city were open and operating, despite having windows and doors boarded over with plywood. That included the Rite Aid on West Ferry that had just one plank of plywood patching its front entrance, but which had its pharmacy drive-thru closed and boarded up – unable to function. At the store on Jefferson Avenue, all of the windows were covered with plywood, and so were the entrance doors.

A worker at the Rite Aid on Genesee Street said people had been in to measure for new windows to replace those that were broken and missing, but the company was having a hard time securing new glass panels.

"They're backed up because there's so many stores that got broken into and they needed so much glass, so we're just waiting for the glass now," said the worker, who declined to give her name.

A Rite Aid spokesperson confirmed the company is still waiting for glass to repair its locations.

Five Family Dollar stores in the city remain closed. One location on Broadway near Bailey Avenue remained heavily boarded up this week, with visibility through just one door that remained intact.

Some customers approached the door without knowing whether the store was open or closed. Though that store had been reopened since the looting, the door was locked Monday and no one answered customers knocking.

Family Dollar did not return a request for comment.

The Dollar General store on Genesee Street was empty Monday and no work was being done, but residents said workers have been seen coming in and out of the property in previous days. Signs on the doors said the store would reopen but did not say when, and directed shoppers to other locations in the meantime.

A Dollar General spokesperson said construction timelines were to blame. The company has reopened affected stores on Main Street and on Forrest Avenue. A store at 827 Tonawanda Street is scheduled to reopen by the end of the month, while stores on Holden Street and Genesee Street should reopen in March, the spokesperson said.

"Please understand that construction progress may alter these timelines and we will share additional information as it becomes available," spokesperson said in an email.

James Ellcott used to visit the Genesee Street store a couple of times per day. He said it's an inconvenience to have it closed and he's eager for it to reopen.

"Now I go to Walmart and it's farther out," he said. "It's horrible what happened. It shouldn't have happened in the first place."

