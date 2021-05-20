Six projects to watch in Amherst as housing development continues

Additionally, Forbes-Capretto is separately seeking a rezoning for 1.44 acres of vacant land at 468 Harding Road, just west of Transit Road, for a planned new 10-unit residential rental development. The two five-unit buildings will each have 7,250 square feet, and could be completed within six to nine months of starting construction.

Subdivision on the site of Gleason Nursery

Also, Paul Bliss' MEL Investors LLC is asking for approval of its preliminary plan for a 13-lot subdivision at 4774 and 4780 Sheridan Drive. That's on the current site of Gleason Nursery, a landscaping business, and two single-family homes that would be demolished. The L-shaped property juts out from the north side of Sheridan, between Fleetwood Terrace and Jordan Road.

The project, on five acres, would include 12 single-family homes and one lot for stormwater management, as well as a new public road off Sheridan. If approved, construction would begin by October and finish in October 2022.

Eight houses near Sierra Drive