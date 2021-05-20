Six projects to watch in Amherst as housing development continues

New housing expansion continues to take center stage in Amherst, as town planners prepare to again review Forbes-Capretto Homes' plan for a new commercial and residential development, along with three other projects.
It's one of several residential projects under various stages of review in the town, demonstrating the continuing demand for more housing in Buffalo's largest suburb.
Here's a look at what's under review:
144 new homes in East Amherst
Forbes-Capretto wants to construct 144 new housing units just off Transit Road in East Amherst, near the Swormville Village Center. Plans call for 99 single-family and 45 multifamily homes, in both attached and detached formats. The project also includes 44,570 square feet of commercial space, and 1.5 acres of open space.
The company is asking the town Planning Board to rezone 29.21 acres of land at 10060-10090 Transit, which it is purchasing from Fritz Lotter and the estate of Theresa Lotter. Specifically, the company wants 2.95 acres rezoned to general business, 12.73 acres for multifamily residential and 13.57 acres for residential use.
If approved, the two-phase project would take nearly four years to complete.
Two buildings with residential rental
Additionally, Forbes-Capretto is separately seeking a rezoning for 1.44 acres of vacant land at 468 Harding Road, just west of Transit Road, for a planned new 10-unit residential rental development. The two five-unit buildings will each have 7,250 square feet, and could be completed within six to nine months of starting construction.
Subdivision on the site of Gleason Nursery
Also, Paul Bliss' MEL Investors LLC is asking for approval of its preliminary plan for a 13-lot subdivision at 4774 and 4780 Sheridan Drive. That's on the current site of Gleason Nursery, a landscaping business, and two single-family homes that would be demolished. The L-shaped property juts out from the north side of Sheridan, between Fleetwood Terrace and Jordan Road.
The project, on five acres, would include 12 single-family homes and one lot for stormwater management, as well as a new public road off Sheridan. If approved, construction would begin by October and finish in October 2022.
Eight houses near Sierra Drive
And Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is requesting that part of 520 Campbell Blvd. – totaling 1.8 acres of the 14.39-acre property – be reclassified from suburban agriculture to neighborhood district, to allow eight single-family home lots to be developed and built along Sierra Drive. Nearly 10 acres of the property – including 6.88 acres of wetlands – will remain permanent open space.
This is adjacent to the larger Preserve at Muir Woods, a $50 million project by Ryan Homes that entails 133 single-family homes on 46 acres, located in the southeastern corner of the 341-acre Muir Woods property that's owned by Ciminelli, just north of the Lockport Expressway or I-990. Ryan has already sold more than two-thirds of the lots, with homes under construction and additional infrastructure work being completed by early summer.
18 houses on Dodge Road
Essex Homes of WNY is requesting final plan approval for its Fair Woods Estates at 775 Heim Road, while Joe Rubino still wants to rezone 6.7 acres at 1789 Dodge Road for 17 single-family homes, but asked that consideration of his application be postponed.
Sawyer's Landing delayed
Meanwhile, Sawyer's Landing, a proposed $48 million mixed-use residential project on another portion of Muir Woods, will be delayed, as Severyn Development asked that it be removed from the meeting agenda. The multiphase project envisions 202 new residences by 2025, including two five-story apartment buildings, 45 duplex town house buildings and two patio-home-style buildings with six units in each.