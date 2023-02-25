A decade into Buffalo Niagara’s rebound, the region is tackling big questions about how to expand and create new opportunities so that everyone is part of the community’s growth.

There’s a new focus on issues affecting portions of the Buffalo Niagara region that have largely remained outside the center of the area’s collective attention span: The availability of quality health care in neighborhoods that currently have little access to medical services. The shortage of healthy food options and how that impacts the health and budgets of families in those underserved areas. The challenges of building a workforce that has the skills needed to compete and thrive in today’s job market. Encouraging and financing investment in development projects that bring new vitality to neighborhoods.

The promise of this new attention is that it could lead to an accelerated revival in parts of the region that have, so far, not received as much attention during the early stages of the recent Buffalo Niagara revival.

We asked local business and community leaders to share their ideas on how to expand opportunities across the region – and especially in places that for too long have been overlooked or underserved.

John Persons

Tops Markets president and chief operating officer

When a racist attack left the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets closed, it shined a light on the dearth of healthy grocery items in some Buffalo neighborhoods.

That has gotten people talking, and everyone is asking the same question: What is it going to take to get more food into underserved communities?

"There is no easy, simple answer," said John Persons, president and chief operating officer at Tops. "But I can tell you it takes openness and collaboration."

Buffalo isn't the first place that Tops, which has 157 stores in three states, has had to navigate such issues. Fortunately, everywhere it has encountered the problem, such as in Syracuse, it has found eager partners among elected officials, community groups and local municipalities.

"We wanted to make sure that we were fulfilling the right need and that the facility could be sustainable on its own," he said. "Then we needed to make sure that everyone in the community was aligned with that approach."

To do that took clear and healthy communication.

"As a result of this tragedy, there has been some open dialogue now," Persons said.

– David Robinson

***

CJ Banks

Vice president of Bitwise Buffalo

Tech employment and entrepreneurship are paths to lift individuals, families and communities out of poverty.

Buffalo is becoming a technology and startup hub thanks to the efforts of organizations like 43North, Launch NY and M&T Bank. High-growth companies are growing in Western New York, raising millions of dollars and hiring thousands of local employees.

But people in historically underrepresented communities are still being left behind. More opportunity needs to be made available to those communities, said CJ Banks, vice president of Bitwise Buffalo.

"It's important to try to remove as many barriers as you can," Banks said. "A lot of the jobs that are available don’t need higher degrees. Many of them don't even need a high school diploma. You just have to know how to do the task."

Bitwise is removing those barriers by offering the technology training and wrap-around support needed to teach people the in-demand skills they need to work in well-paying tech jobs.

"We need to look at the untapped talent," he said. "We need to stop fishing from the same pond. If we stopped putting those unneeded requirements in place, there's going to be opportunity to hire individuals that are waiting and looking for jobs but can't get in the door because of these superficial requirements."

– Natalie Brophy

***

Royce Woods

Chief diversity, inclusion and economic development officer at Evans Bank

When it comes to getting community development projects off the ground, banks play a pivotal role, said Royce Woods, chief diversity, inclusion and economic development officer at Evans Bank.

The financing can move transformative projects from renderings to reality.

Woods used to work in the public sector and saw the power of partners from the public, nonprofit and private sector coming together.

"The private sector, i.e., the banks, supplying capital and filling the gaps is just so vitally important to make these projects feasible," he said.

That approach led to the development of Westminster Commons – a complex that includes senior housing and related services for residents – and it is the game plan for building new single-family homes on vacant lots on Adams Street.

"A lot of it gets spearheaded through the public investment. But the public investment should encourage the private investment, and I think we're doing that," Woods said.

"We're identifying areas where both the city and the state are making significant investments," he said. "But those projects are never going to be fully funded through those public subsidies. So it creates an opportunity for Evans Bank and the private sector to step up and fill the gap."

– Matt Glynn

***

Dr. Greg Daniel

CEO, Nidus Development

Physician-turned-developer Dr. Greg Daniel knows all about the social determinants of health – that is, the external factors related to where and how someone lives, and how that affects their habits and their access to health care.

Addressing those problems is critical to turning around neighborhoods.

"We’re just not seeing it," he said. "It hasn’t happened. And it has to happen."

But his No. 1 solution isn't medical in nature. It's jobs.

"We need to bring industry. There needs to be jobs, real jobs, on the East Side," he said. "We need to be able to attract companies to Western New York."

One option is sustainable energy, which also ties in with the state's plan to slash fossil fuel emissions and shift heating systems away from natural gas and other fuels.

"We should be building all the various parts necessary – the heat pumps and all the pieces necessary for this type of program – here in Western New York," he said.

"We have entire factories sitting empty on the East Side," he said "Spend some money and convert them, so they can start providing heat pumps. Hire the kids from the community, have them take the appropriate classes."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

***

Dr. Kenyani Davis

Chief medical officer of Community Health Center of Buffalo

Asked what is lacking to truly address health inequities in Buffalo, Dr. Kenyani Davis doesn't hesitate in what she would prescribe.

"A coordinated plan with accountability and follow up," said Davis, chief medical officer of Community Health Center of Buffalo, a federally qualified health center with a heavy focus on delivering care to the region's underserved populations.

Of course, she said, nothing can get accomplished without resources. But all the resources in the world won't make up for the lack of a plan – preferably one with teeth.

"When you get the developers on board, you get the medical on board, you get housing on board, you get the education system on board, and we all have one coordinated plan on how we're going to impact this one thing, then we can all start to work together at that one thing," Davis said. "I find that there is not a real coordinated plan among all disciplines here in Buffalo."

Too often, she said, health care policy and advocacy simply surrounds patching up financially struggling hospitals.

She likens it to running a basketball team but only ever focusing on your starters. In reality, a strong bench is often needed.

– Jon Harris

***

Steve K. Stoute

President of Canisius College

Steve K. Stoute took over as president of Canisius College in June 2022 with a mission to reach out to its surrounding community near Main Street as an institution that can transform lives through education.

Stoute, the first person of color to serve as president, is an immigrant and first-generation college graduate who wants to make sure that Canisius’ status as an urban campus includes opening its doors of opportunity to students of all backgrounds regardless of wealth, privilege and “ability.”

To that end, one of his first actions was to abolish standardized testing as a consideration for admission to the college because they unfairly weed out underprivileged, new Americans and disabled students.

He says colleges and universities, especially urban campuses, need to reach out to students who haven't been traditional targets for college recruitment – not just graduating high school seniors at the top of their classes – and provide more aid and scholarships to enable them to pursue higher education.

Then, they must also provide support, counseling, advisement, tutoring and other opportunities for students to succeed throughout their college experience and keep them on track to obtain their certification or degrees, he said.

"It’s a matter of eliminating obstacles to what we offer here at Canisius," he said, "because we believe that it will transform lives, and it will change our world for the better.”