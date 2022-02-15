 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sinatra pursues tax breaks for Casa di Pizza renovation on Elmwood Avenue
0 comments
top story

Sinatra pursues tax breaks for Casa di Pizza renovation on Elmwood Avenue

Support this work for $1 a month
Casa di Pizza

The Elmwood Avenue pizzeria closed after 62 years. 

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo

Developer Nick Sinatra is preparing to convert the former Casa di Pizza building on Elmwood Avenue into apartments and a new restaurant, but is seeking tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to make it work.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate – through a limited-liability company subsidiary – plans to renovate the historic 11,000-square-foot building on Elmwood Avenue into five second-floor apartments and a 5,500-square-foot restaurant.

The mix would include three one-bedroom apartments of 645 to 755 square feet – one of which will be affordable to tenants earning 80% of the area median income – and a pair of two-bedroom apartments of 932 to 970 square feet. Market-rate rents would range from $1,105 to $2,200. There's also parking in the rear.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Sinatra is seeking $122,500 in sales tax relief, plus an unspecified city property tax break through the 485-a program for such projects. The ECIDA will hold a public hearing on Feb. 22.

If approved, work would begin this month and finish by yearend, with occupancy starting in March 2023.

The revived two-story, wood-frame building at the corner of Hodge Avenue would add density to both the lower Elmwood Village strip and particularly the area near the Elmwood Crossing redevelopment of the former Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo campus, which is being undertaken by Sinatra and Ellicott Development Co.

But the $3.59 million adaptive reuse project also represents a big change from initial plans to raze the building – which has been vacant since 2015. The developer had expected that the building at 471 Elmwood would have to be demolished because of fears that it had suffered "significant structural damage from the basement to the second floor," according to ECIDA application.

Instead, Sinatra officials worked with structural engineers on an alternative that relies on historic tax credits – and ECIDA tax breaks – to finance the work. The building is now undergoing emergency structural repairs and replacement of various load-bearing joists and "i-beams" to "winterize" it and fix problems that were discovered when architects and engineers walked through it.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As capacity crunch eases, all WNY hospitals can restart elective surgeries, state says

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Planning Board approves Duff's, new Italian restaurant on Elmwood
Local News

Planning Board approves Duff's, new Italian restaurant on Elmwood

  • Updated

Duff’s Famous Wings may be on its way to Elmwood Avenue. The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday night urged the Common Council to grant a special-use permit to enable Sinatra & Company Real Estate to renovate the former Casa-Di-Pizza at 471 Elmwood so that the Amherst wings restaurant can set up shop. No changes are planned to the building’s

Planning Board to review two industrial conversions, new Duff's, vaping shops
Local News

Planning Board to review two industrial conversions, new Duff's, vaping shops

  • Updated

The Buffalo Planning Board on Monday will hold public hearings on proposals to convert existing former manufacturing facilities on the East Side and in the Old First Ward into apartments and commercial space, alongside a handful of other development projects up for review. Developers Karl Frizlen and Jason Yots are seeking to renovate the 175,000-square-foot former Barcalo Manufacturing Co.

Duff's eyes Buffalo location in Elmwood Village
Dining

Duff's eyes Buffalo location in Elmwood Village

  • Updated

Duff’s is probably coming to Buffalo – and returning pizza to a revered spot. Duff’s Famous Wings’ owners have a letter of intent to lease the former JJ’s Casa-Di-Pizza location at 477 Elmwood Ave., owned by Sinatra Realty. The deal won’t be done until final lease details are negotiated, said Greg Duell, a Duff’s partner who runs the Eastern

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News