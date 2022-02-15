Sinatra pursues tax breaks for Casa di Pizza renovation on Elmwood Avenue

Developer Nick Sinatra is preparing to convert the former Casa di Pizza building on Elmwood Avenue into apartments and a new restaurant, but is seeking tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency to make it work.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate – through a limited-liability company subsidiary – plans to renovate the historic 11,000-square-foot building on Elmwood Avenue into five second-floor apartments and a 5,500-square-foot restaurant.

The mix would include three one-bedroom apartments of 645 to 755 square feet – one of which will be affordable to tenants earning 80% of the area median income – and a pair of two-bedroom apartments of 932 to 970 square feet. Market-rate rents would range from $1,105 to $2,200. There's also parking in the rear.

Sinatra is seeking $122,500 in sales tax relief, plus an unspecified city property tax break through the 485-a program for such projects. The ECIDA will hold a public hearing on Feb. 22.

If approved, work would begin this month and finish by yearend, with occupancy starting in March 2023.