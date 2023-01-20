 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sinatra pursues expansion of proposed nonprofit hub on Jefferson

  • Updated
  • 0
1200-Jefferson-office-building

A rendering of the proposed nonprofit office building at 1200 Jefferson Ave. 

 Image courtesy of the Buffalo Planning Board
It's been almost six years since developer Nick Sinatra – in concert with David Pawlik and Dr. Greg Daniel – first proposed bringing a "medical mall" project to Buffalo's Masten District, with a planned health and wellness center on Jefferson Avenue.

The goal of the $4.5 million project was to combine medical practices with behavioral care and other health services to an underserved East Buffalo neighborhood. But the concept became so attractive to other partners that it eventually outgrew the planned site between Northampton and Eaton streets, prompting Daniel to look elsewhere.

Instead, the plan for the 1.5 acre site at 1200 Jefferson morphed a year and a half later into a three-story nonprofit office hub for at least two tenants, reportedly including Say Yes Buffalo. And after receiving most of the zoning variances it needed and winning Planning Board approval in April 2019, the $7 million project was on track for construction to begin that summer, with completion in mid-2020.

Nearly four years later, the project has not been built. But that's about to change, albeit at nearly two and a half times the cost.

Sinatra & Co. Real Estate last month was named designated developer for four city-owned lots at 318, 322 and 326 Northampton and 197 Eaton, which it will acquire from the city at a price to be determined based on an independent appraisal. The developer plans to combine the lots with its existing property and then construct a 36,000-square-foot building to house nonprofits that serve the East Buffalo community.

The project – now with an $18 million price tag – will be anchored by the Resource Council of WNY, a nonprofit that provides health and wellness initiatives, education, recreational youth and senior programming, job opportunities, clothing, food and other assistance to those in need. The Council will also be an equity partner in the project, and will act as the onsite property manager. The building will also host office space for Say Yes.

"We are looking at additional programming for the proposed site," said Matt Connors, vice president of development for Sinatra. "We are hoping for a formal announcement soon to add to this purpose-driven development."

Sinatra plans to finance the project with a combination of city and state grants, unspecified private funding and assistance from community foundations, according to the city's memo to the Common Council regarding the designated developer agreement. The developer's goal is to ensure that rental rates for the office space are low enough to be affordable to the nonprofits it seeks to attract.

"We are just looking at the best way to create a state-of-the-art facility with 'affordable commercial space' for the various nonprofits in the building," Connors said. "We feel affordable commercial space should also be an initiative in conjunction with affordable housing."

The site is a block away from a pair of large new affordable apartment buildings that Sinatra and Pawlik previously built for People Inc. at 1140 and 1166 Jefferson.

