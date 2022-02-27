Sinatra plans conversion of former Hamburg convent into 260 apartments

The former Immaculate Conception convent next to Hilbert College in Hamburg has a prayer of a new life coming soon, as developer Nick Sinatra and his team propose to convert the 20-acre site into a mix of 260 market-rate and senior apartments.
Sinatra & Company Real Estate is leading the effort to redevelop the longtime former home of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph at 5272 South Park Ave. into a new mixed-age residential community, aimed at bringing significant density to the property.
That would transform a property that was home to the religious order for more than 80 years – at one time housing several hundred Catholic nuns – but eventually became too big and costly for their current needs. That prompted them to move to a smaller space across the street, and then sell the sprawling real estate.
Sinatra has owned the property since 2015, when it teamed up with Ontario Specialty Contracting owner Jon Williams and the Nanula family's Nanco Inc. to buy it for $1.25 million. Initial concepts called for reusing the 116,000-square-foot Motherhouse convent for rental apartments, leasing the 58,000-square-foot assisted-living facility in back to a health care company and constructing as many as 60 townhomes. Two retail spaces were also considered.
Developers pay $1.25 million for 18.5-acre wooded former convent property which sits next to Hilbert College, and plan a mixture of market-rate apartments, townhomes, retail space and an assisted-living
But the project has been slow to progress and has now changed significantly, especially after the team evaluated the potential for the vacant Motherhouse that fronts along South Park. "The original front portion is not salvageable," said Phil Nanula of Essex Homes of Western New York, whose family is still partnering with Sinatra. "The way it is composed does not offer reconstruction the way we want to use it."
Support Local Journalism
So the developers would now demolish most of the Motherhouse, but renovate and reuse the medical building in back for either a medical or rehab tenant while constructing a new primary building in front and an array of low-rise buildings around the north, south and eastern portions of the property.
Plans by Carmina Wood Morris PC envision a new three-story senior apartment building in front, with 125 units in all. That would include 88 two-bedroom apartments and 37 one-bedroom units, with a front entry drive facing South Park and 109 parking spaces in front and on both sides.
Behind it, the senior apartments would be separated from the diamond-shaped medical building by open recreational space, including a rear patio and a proposed pond, with a 2,000-square-foot community building to one side.
Then, mostly along the perimeter of the site, Sinatra would construct 17 market-rate apartment buildings – 10 with eight two-bedroom units in each, and another seven with an equal split of one- and two-bedroom apartments. That's a total of 108 two-bedroom apartments and 28 one-bedroom units, or 136 in all. Rents are still being determined, along with the overall investment.
Additional parking would be interspersed among the garden-style buildings, with 80 garage spaces and 375 open spaces. In total, the site could accommodate 564 vehicles.
The Hamburg Planning Board has previously reviewed the project and last provided guidance to Sinatra last summer, but the developer is now re-introducing it to the town prior to submitting a formal site plan application.
"We're anxious to get started," Nanula said. "We're working with Hamburg on advancing that as quickly as possible. Hamburg has been very open to what we want to do."