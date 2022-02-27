Sinatra plans conversion of former Hamburg convent into 260 apartments

The former Immaculate Conception convent next to Hilbert College in Hamburg has a prayer of a new life coming soon, as developer Nick Sinatra and his team propose to convert the 20-acre site into a mix of 260 market-rate and senior apartments.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate is leading the effort to redevelop the longtime former home of the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph at 5272 South Park Ave. into a new mixed-age residential community, aimed at bringing significant density to the property.

That would transform a property that was home to the religious order for more than 80 years – at one time housing several hundred Catholic nuns – but eventually became too big and costly for their current needs. That prompted them to move to a smaller space across the street, and then sell the sprawling real estate.

Sinatra has owned the property since 2015, when it teamed up with Ontario Specialty Contracting owner Jon Williams and the Nanula family's Nanco Inc. to buy it for $1.25 million. Initial concepts called for reusing the 116,000-square-foot Motherhouse convent for rental apartments, leasing the 58,000-square-foot assisted-living facility in back to a health care company and constructing as many as 60 townhomes. Two retail spaces were also considered.

