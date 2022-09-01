Silo City project caught up in acrimonious dispute

A legal battle has erupted within the Silo City project team, after the construction manager on the $41 million redevelopment job was replaced amid allegations of shoddy work and poor performance that the developer says are now requiring costly repairs and a year's delay.

Generation Development Group, the Miami-based developer that is heading up the reuse of the vacant and abandoned former grain silos into affordable housing and commercial space, is suing Buffalo-based Arc Building Partners and two insurance companies.

It's seeking $20.25 million in damages from the contractor "to correct the construction manager's defective, non-conforming work, and to complete the project in conformance with the project's goal of creating quality, affordable, and safe housing for the residents of Buffalo," according to the lawsuit.

And it's demanding that the insurers – Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. – make good on their surety bonds that guaranteed Arc's work.

Meanwhile, crews are working to complete repair work at the site before returning to active construction, said Generation partner Anthony Ceroy. He said the project had suffered a "meaningful delay" of at least 12 months, but the developers are committed to getting back on track.

But Arc - which was founded by Frank Ciminelli II - rejected the accusations, saying in a statement from a spokesman that it was "wrongfully terminated" from the project.

"As a locally based firm, we intend to vigorously enforce all of our legal rights and remedies in order to recover the substantial costs and expenses that Arc Building Partners and its many trusted subcontractors have incurred that have not been paid," the spokesman said. "The matter is currently in litigation and Arc Building Partners will be fully asserting its claims in that litigation.”

The conflict centers on the first phase of redeveloping Silo City, involving the "design, development, conversion and reuse" of the two "historic buildings" of the American Mill & Warehouse complex into 168 apartments, plus commercial space and amenities.

In a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court, Generation says it fired Arc "for numerous material breaches of the contract and construction defects that threatened the health and safety of future occupants."

The developer alleged that Arc failed to "protect the buildings, the work and the stored and installed materials," leaving them exposed to water and weather-related damage. It accused Arc of not properly storing gypsum board and wall insulation, proceeding with work and installation in wet conditions, using "compromised materials that were not new and free from defects." The lawsuit also alleged there were defects in the roof installation.

It also said that Arc failed to insulate hot water lines and installed "non-compliant fire protections in the openings between floors." And it alleged that Arc did not follow the architect's "decisions and directives" that rejected "non-conforming work" and required "corrective and remedial action."

The lawsuit also said Arc didn't give notice or get approval for 120 change orders totaling $3 million, concealed the "true cost and budget" and its "inability to complete the project" for the guaranteed price, submitted inaccurate information for reimbursement, failed to do work on time, and failed to indemnify the developer against claims and liens from subcontractors and suppliers.

As for the insurers, the lawsuit accused them of stonewalling and violating contractual obligations by doing a "superficial investigation that significantly delayed the project" and not objectively evaluating the claims against Arc because they had already decided to deny the claim.

The insurers filed their own lawsuit in advance of Generation's to obtain a court decision that they were not liable under their bond because Generation didn't satisfy certain conditions and breached the agreement.





